Schwindel hits tiebreaking single as Cubs beat Reds 4-3

By WJBD Staff
southernillinoisnow.com
 8 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Frank Schwindel hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning, and the Chicago Cubs topped the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 for their season-high seventh straight win. Schwindel’s single through the right side scored Alfonso Rivas, who started the rally with a pinch-hit single off Michael Lorenzen and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Schwindel is batting .441 (15 for 34) with six homers and 14 RBIs during his current eight-game hitting streak. The Reds lost for the seventh time in nine games.

