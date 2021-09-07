Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Taking on a "Higher Role" in the Royal Family, Expert Claims
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have stepped down as senior royals, but Kate Middleton and Prince William are apparently stepping up further these days. Speaking to Express about his new book on controversial royal couple King Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson (fans of The Crown will know exactly who I'm talking about), royal expert Andrew Lownie offered fresh insights into how he believes the royal family is divvying up responsibilities these days—in preparation for the Queen's succession.www.marieclaire.com
