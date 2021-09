With wins over Deportivo Alaves and Real Betis as well as a draw against Levante, Real Madrid have started their first month under Carlo Ancelotti as an undefeated side. While they will rue the defensive errors against the Frogs that prevented them from starting the 2021-2022 LaLiga campaign with a true winning streak, the fact of the matter is that Real are in position to compete for the league title this season.

SOCCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO