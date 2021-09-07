CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristen Stewart was so inspired by Diana, Princess of Wales, she donated to her charities after filming Spencer

Cover picture for the articleHer portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales is receiving critical acclaim after making its debut at the Venice Film Festival last week, with Spencer director Pablo Larraín dubbing Kristen Stewart, 'the force of nature' that held the film together. As well as undergoing vocal training to perfect Diana's idiosyncratic way of speaking, and studying her movements to completely inhabit her physicality, Stewart was also clearly inspired by Diana's philanthropy, and subsequently donated to two charities associated with the late princess.

