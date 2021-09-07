CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirk Hammett reveals he has never written a guitar solo with a wah pedal

Cover picture for the articleFor all the things Metallica’s boundary-pushing Black Album brought to the table, one of its most notable offerings from an electric guitar perspective is its handling of the wah pedal, representing the period when Kirk Hammett fully embraced the effect as a stalwart of his sound. Given his evergreen affinity...

BLABBERMOUTH.NET

STONE SOUR Guitarist JOSH RAND: 'EDDIE VAN HALEN Was More Of An Influence On Me As A Keyboard Player'

In a recent interview with Guitarguitar, STONE SOUR's Josh Rand was asked if legendary VAN HALEN guitarist Eddie Van Halen was an influence on his playing. He said: "Well, here's the thing: not on guitar. Eddie Van Halen was more of an influence on me as a keyboard player, okay? [Laughs] Don't get me wrong: I'm sure everyone who reads this is gonna say, 'What the fuck is he talking about?' Eddie Van Halen, as a guitar player, is obviously on Mount Rushmore, hands down. Not only for technique — as an innovator, everything. I hold him at a high standard. But for me, he influenced guys that influenced me. That's really what it comes down to. It's like [Jimi] Hendrix. I love Jimi and I have massive respect [for him]. He's influenced everyone who's come after him on guitar for rock, but it doesn't necessarily mean he's my top choice in who I enjoy listening to. That's in no way meant as disrespectful."
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

The secrets behind George Harrison's guitar tone on The Beatles' Hey Bulldog

No other band has been examined under a microscope as meticulously as the Beatles. Detailed books have even been written focusing solely on the instruments they played and the gear used to make their recordings in the studio. But with all this exhaustive research, some details are still unknown. For...
MUSIC
Kirk Hammett
Eddie Van Halen
Eric Clapton
James Hetfield
loudersound.com

Old school Metallica fans thought they were losing us after our ‘Black Album’ success, admits Kirk Hammett

The phenomenal global success of ‘The Black Album’ eroded the much-valued ‘intimacy’ between Metallica and some of their long-term core fans, admits Kirk Hammett. Looking back upon the making of the 1991 album and its aftermath, in conversation with Kerrang! writer Paul Travers, guitarist Hammett acknowledges that in ascending to music’s top tier, Metallica unavoidably cast themselves adrift from some of their long-standing core supporters. And he says that he understands why their great leap forward left some Metallica loyalists feeling abandoned and betrayed.
ROCK MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

VAN HALEN: 'The Eruption And The Aftershock' Book Due In October

Backbeat Books has announced the October 1, 2021 release of "Van Halen: The Eruption And The Aftershock" by Michael Christopher. The book is available now for pre-order in multiple formats. This is the epic story of how one of America's greatest bands weathered arguably the most dramatic soap opera in...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Guitar World Magazine

Jerry Cantrell remembers watching Axl Rose throw his Alice in Chains demo tape away

Jerry Cantrell once gave Axl Rose a demo tape when Alice in Chains were in their nascent years – and the Guns N' Roses frontman threw it away. As he explained in a speech honoring Slash at the Sunset Strip Music Festival in 2010, he went to see GNR in concert, and “brought a demo tape down to give the band”.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Has Herman Li just teased an upcoming PRS signature guitar?

Herman Li has offered his social media followers a first-look glimpse at a lavish, ultra-colorful custom PRS electric guitar, which he unveiled via a side-by-side shot with his flagship Ibanez EGEN18 signature guitar. Is this a sign hinting at an upcoming collaboration between the DragonForce guitarist and the brand? The...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Van Halen: The Eruption and the Aftershock tells the story of the band with input from Black Sabbath, Pantera and Alice in Chains

Backbeat Books has announced it will publish Van Halen: The Eruption And The Aftershock this October. The new 264-page biography from music journalist and author Michael Christopher features exclusive interviews with members of Pantera, Black Sabbath, Alice In Chains, Velvet Revolver and Ratt. There are also previously unpublished interviews with...
MUSIC
vhnd.com

How Eddie Van Halen Inspired Night Ranger’s Brad Gillis To Master The Whammy Bar Technique

Night Ranger guitar Brad Gillis says his mastery of the whammy bar all began with the guitar master himself – Eddie Van Halen. During a recent interview with 80’s Metal Recycle Bin, Gillis talked about the origins of his guitar technique, one that helped take Night Ranger to the top of the charts with multi-platinum records and sales reaching over 17 million around the world. It all began when he first heard Van Halen in the late 70s.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Ghost unleash haunting reimagining of Metallica’s Enter Sandman

The latest installment from the much-hyped Metallica Blacklist album – Ghost’s haunting reworking of the Black Album’s monster hit Enter Sandman – has been released, and it’s an absolute scorcher. Equipping the opening exchanges of the track with a daring, reverb-drenched piano passage, the Swedish rock group dial the dynamics...
MUSIC
Metallica
Music
Revolver

See Elton John Make James Hetfield Cry With Praise of Metallica Song

For Metallica diehards, Revolver has three limited-edition bundles for our Fall 2021 magazine issue that features Kirk Hammett looking back on the "Black Album." Each one comes with a different screen print and there're only 250 copies of each — order yours now!. Elton John made James Hetfield cry. During...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Samantha Fish says ditching her pedals “made me a better guitar player”

Is there such a thing as too many guitar pedals? Many sage players maintain that tone is all in the fingers, and it seems Samantha Fish would agree. The guitarist and vocalist says she made the call to lose her “massive” pedalboard five years ago, reaping the playing benefits of a simpler setup.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Hear the sludgy title track from Jerry Cantrell’s new solo album, Brighten

Jerry Cantrell has unveiled the title track of his new solo album, Brighten, which is due to land October 29. The Alice In Chains guitarist’s new song is a swinging, distortion-heavy slab of stoner-y grunge. It opens with a sleazy hard-rock riff and tops it with thick layers of fuzz, feedback and guitar harmonies.
MUSIC
Guitar Player

Hear Black Sabbath Cover "Smoke on the Water"

Black Sabbath may have ended their career with (sans drummer Bill Ward) their best-known, classic lineup of Ozzy Osbourne, electric guitar riff-master Tony Iommi, and bassist Geezer Butler in 2017. In the decades prior, however, the heavy metal pioneers went through a lot of drastic lineup changes. Though the band's...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch present-day Brian May jam with 1992 Brian May in his new Back to the Light video

Brian May has pulled off some serious time travel wizardry in the new video for Back to the Light, the title track of his recently reissued 1992 debut solo album. Arriving at the doors of London's Hammersmith Odeon in 1992, 2021 Brian May is clearly fresh from stepping off the time machine, as he's still wearing a Covid-safe face mask. After realizing there's still almost 30 years until our present day pandemic, he removes the face covering, and heads into the auditorium.
MUSIC

