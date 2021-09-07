Mayor Bowser Reminds Drivers of Approaching Deadlines for DC DMV Credential Renewals, Ticket Amnesty Program

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser is reminding drivers of two important deadlines that are quickly approaching: (1) Thursday, September 9 is the last day to renew DC Department of Motor Vehicles (DC DMV) expired driver licenses and identification cards before additional requirements kick in; and (2) Thursday, September 30 is the last day to take advantage of an amnesty program that provides the opportunity to pay, without the doubling penalty, outstanding tickets for parking, photo enforcement and minor moving violations.