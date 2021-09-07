This powerful new campaign shines a light on coercive control, an aspect of domestic abuse that is not often recognised
Domestic abuse charity Women’s Aid has brought attention to a less-talked-about aspect of domestic violence with a new campaign. Coercive control – defined broadly by the character as “pattern of behaviours used to control, manipulate or frighten another person” has been illegal since the end of 2015 but cases have been rising in recent years.www.glamourmagazine.co.uk
