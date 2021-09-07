This powerful new campaign shines a light on coercive control, an aspect of domestic abuse that is not often recognised

Women’s Aid has launched a new campaign to help raise awareness of coercive control, a lesser-known form of domestic abuse.The campaign, named “Not Model’s Own”, sees three different women posing for what looks like a fashion photoshoot.In place of where the credits for clothing, styling and photography would usually have been, the powerful campaign highlights the impact of coercive control.Coercive control is controlling behaviour by which the perpetrator makes a victim dependent on them through isolation from family and friends, regulating their everyday behaviour and depriving them of independence.To highlight how a perpetrator may control aspects of their partner’s everyday...

