CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

This powerful new campaign shines a light on coercive control, an aspect of domestic abuse that is not often recognised

glamourmagazine.co.uk
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDomestic abuse charity Women’s Aid has brought attention to a less-talked-about aspect of domestic violence with a new campaign. Coercive control – defined broadly by the character as “pattern of behaviours used to control, manipulate or frighten another person” has been illegal since the end of 2015 but cases have been rising in recent years.

www.glamourmagazine.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Focus on coercive control and gendered approach must be at the heart of efforts to address domestic violence and abuse

The Domestic Abuse Act 2021, which received Royal Assent in April, has the potential to save lives, increase safety, protect children from the ongoing impact of growing up with violence and abuse, and improve the protections available for victim and survivors in the family courts and beyond, an expert from the University of Exeter Law School has said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Southwest Times Record

Monarch 61 opens new center to support survivors of domestic abuse

For women who have experienced trauma, Monarch 61 is a place for them to find healing. Nicole Walton, founder of Monarch 61, recognized there was a need for long-term aftercare for women in the River Valley. Walton is also a sexual assault nurse examiner at the Crisis Center in Fort Smith.
FORT SMITH, AR
Vindy.com

Domestic violence victims often need support and time

An alleged domestic violence incident that led to criminal charges being filed this week against a well-known local high school football coach has drawn attention to a very serious societal problem that often occurs in secret and behind closed doors. While reports of domestic violence in the physical sense generally...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
mainernews.com

Shining Light on Humanity

“Purposes are deduced from behaviour, not from rhetoric or stated goals.”. What’s the point of “Shining Light on Humanity”? For whom do I write? And why?. I write for you. Whether you are wealthy or impoverished, incarcerated or free, encouraged or downtrodden, it is my aim to reach your heart so you will want to open your mind to see people differently. To see people more clearly. More compassionately.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Emotional Abuse#Physical Abuse#Coercive Control#Women S Aid#Covid#Live Chat
kadn.com

Welsh Couple Arrested on Domestic Abuse Battery

WELSH La. - Deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of Atterberry Road in Welsh in reference to a disturbance on Saturday, September 11, 2021. While in route to the complaint, dispatchers received information the complainant and suspect had left the residence. Deputies stopped the couple at North frontage road and Landfill road.
WELSH, LA
WLNS

6 News at 11 lawmakers domestic abuse

Stores open this morning at the Delta Crossings Shopping Center. Stores open this morning at the Delta Crossings Shopping Center. What you need to know before ArtPrize 2021 kicks off. ArtPrize 2021: Where is the art?. 6 News at 6:00 p.m. Craig on abortion. FBI promises reforms after jarring testimony...
LANSING, MI
stanford.edu

Q&A: Shining a light on Muslim mental health in America

In the United States, suicide is a growing public health threat and the 10th leading cause of death. According to a new study from Stanford Medicine researchers, Muslims have a greater risk of attempting suicide compared with those of other faiths. Rania Awaad, MD, a psychiatrist and director of the...
STANFORD, CA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Pandemic shines light on mental health in the workplace

The 18-month-long pandemic upheaved American society in a way that the nation hasn’t seen for over 100 years — schools shut down, parents balanced homeschooling and working remotely. Other Americans lost their jobs and more still worked on the front lines. For Marie Story, corporate well-being consultant and team leader...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Police chief appointed to tackle violence against women and girls

A senior police chief has been appointed to lead the fight against violence towards women and girls across England and Wales. The appointment of Deputy Chief Constable of Hampshire Police, Maggie Blyth, follows a recommendation from a report conducted after the murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard in March. The role will involve agreeing and delivering new police strategy that will focus on interventions to prevent violence, target perpetrators and help victims achieve justice.Ms Blyth, whose law enforcement career spans 30 years, said“everyone has the right to feel safe, wherever they are, but as a mother, daughter, and sister I know...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Conversation UK

New laws in England will leave 16-year-olds living alone

The English system for accommodating children in care is broken. Demand outstrips supply and the uneven spread of children’s homes across the country, especially for children requiring specialist care, forces councils to increasingly rely on private, unregulated accommodation. This situation is about to get worse. The law around how teenagers...
KIDS
westkentuckystar.com

Courts Host Forums on Handling of Domestic Violence Cases

The Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts plans to host four virtual community forums this month to discuss how domestic violence cases are handled. A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts said the forums on Sept. 27 to 30 are part of an assessment to identify any gaps in cases involving domestic violence, dating violence, stalking and sexual violence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
glamourmagazine.co.uk

The NHS has apologised after publishing 'sexist' advice for pregnant women, which suggested they cook their partners a 'special meal' to stop them feeling overlooked

Being pregnant is hard work. OK, admittedly I don't have first-hand experience of being pregnant BUT I have it on good authority that growing a human inside your body for nine months is no mean feat. As well as grappling with the existential euphoria/fear of bringing a baby into the world, you have to deal with logistics (bulk buy ALL the nappies); care for your mental health; and, in many cases, arrange maternity leave.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

‘Not model’s own’: Women’s Aid launches powerful campaign to raise awareness of coercive control

Women’s Aid has launched a new campaign to help raise awareness of coercive control, a lesser-known form of domestic abuse.The campaign, named “Not Model’s Own”, sees three different women posing for what looks like a fashion photoshoot.In place of where the credits for clothing, styling and photography would usually have been, the powerful campaign highlights the impact of coercive control.Coercive control is controlling behaviour by which the perpetrator makes a victim dependent on them through isolation from family and friends, regulating their everyday behaviour and depriving them of independence.To highlight how a perpetrator may control aspects of their partner’s everyday...
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP

Comments / 0

Community Policy