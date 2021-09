Good day… And a Tom Terrific Tuesday to you! Well, after that “draggin’ The line” feeling I had yesterday morning, I spent the rest of the morning wanting to go back to sleep… I finally succumbed to Mr. Sandman, in the afternoon, and when I awoke, I felt so much better! When I was a young man, I would scoff at anyone that needed an afternoon nap… We all probably did that… But, I figure now, that with all the stuff I’ve been through, I deserve a nap when I feel the need! HA! Basically, your body tells you when you need to sleep, and I’ve become so good at listening to what my body is telling me… Eddie Money greets me this morning with his song: Take Me Home Tonight…

