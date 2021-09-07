Cars With The Best And Worst Visibility - Subaru Scores 5 Best

It's so bad at being a normal car. But isn't that the point of a Lamborghini?. So many of today's supercars are praised for their agreeable livability. Their daily driverness. "Everyday supercar" is a phrase you see thrown around headlines a lot. But not for the 2020 Lamborghini Huracán Evo RWD Spyder. It rejects all that politeness; chews it up and spits it right back in the face of those lesser, pandering cars. This Lamborghini is a car that's bad in all the best ways and it doesn't give a fuck.

