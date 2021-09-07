The Soloviev Group begins closings at One United Nations Park

In July, the city of Palm Coast closed a portion of the James F. Holland Memorial Park Splash Pad due to safety concerns. Areas of the rubber pad surface began cracking and deteriorating which became a tripping hazard. As many features as possible have remained open as materials for repairs were on order. The City has been working diligently with the contractor to get the issues resolved, as the splash pad is new and still under warranty.

PALM COAST, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO