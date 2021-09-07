The Soloviev Group begins closings at One United Nations Park
Manhattan, NY According to The Soloviev Group, a holding company with several business interests operated by Stefan Soloviev, closings have commenced at One United Nations Park, a luxury residential tower in Midtown East located at 695 First Ave. Rising 43 stories above the East River, One United Nations Park offers a collection of 148 condominium residences. With over $60 million in signed contracts in 2021, One United Nations Park is one of the top selling new development buildings in the borough, year-to-date.nyrej.com
