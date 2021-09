It’s Labor Day weekend so don your red, white, and blue, and while you're at it, come to the 2021 Solheim Cup at Inverness Club. Come Sunday or to the final round Monday — or both. It's the largest international women's professional golf team tournament, featuring the best U.S. players from the Ladies Professional Golf Association Tour (LPGA) and the best European players from the Ladies European Tour (LET). You don't have to be a golfer to have fun. It's the place to be to see and be seen! For tournament tickets, go to www.solheimcupusa.com/event-tickets .

TOLEDO, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO