Future Yakuza Games Could Be Set Outside Japan
Yakuza games and the spin-off Judgement series both have a significant following of fans who track every essence of the studio’s progress towards creating new installments and experiences. In a recent interview conducted by ‘The Gamer‘ with Kazuki Hosokawa, the chief producer of Lost Judgement mentioned the possibility of exploring new locations in future Yakuza titles outside of Japan. This is sure to be an exciting prospect for fans around the world.attackofthefanboy.com
