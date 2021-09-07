Future Yakuza Games Could Be Set Outside Japan

If you’ve been wondering which games are the most wished for in Japan at the moment then look no further than Weekly Famitsu’s most wanted charts. These charts cover games across multiple platforms and the votes for the latest charts were cast by Japanese users between 19th August, 2021 and 25th August, 2021. The most wanted game remains the latest game in the Tales of series which is Tales of Arise which is heading to PlayStation and Xbox consoles in the west on Friday. The next title should come as no surprise as it’s the long-awaited next instalment in Shin Megami Tensei series, Shin Megami Tensei V, which is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch and coming in November here in the west.

