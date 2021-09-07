CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Future Yakuza Games Could Be Set Outside Japan

By Gordon Bicker
attackofthefanboy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYakuza games and the spin-off Judgement series both have a significant following of fans who track every essence of the studio’s progress towards creating new installments and experiences. In a recent interview conducted by ‘The Gamer‘ with Kazuki Hosokawa, the chief producer of Lost Judgement mentioned the possibility of exploring new locations in future Yakuza titles outside of Japan. This is sure to be an exciting prospect for fans around the world.

attackofthefanboy.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Yakuza creator could leave Sega for NetEase

According to Bloomberg, Toshihiro Nagoshi, the creator of Sega’s popular Yakuza series, could soon be joining Chinese company NetEase. Negotiations for the move are reportedly in the final stages, with Nagoshi expected to set up and lead his own team to make new games. Nagoshi has been with Sega for...
VIDEO GAMES
orlandoweekly.com

Yakuza Princess

Set in the expansive Japanese community of Sao Paulo in Brazil — the largest Japanese diaspora in the world — YAKUZA PRINCESS follows Akemi (MASUMI), an orphan who discovers she is the heiress to half of the Yakuza crime syndicate. Forging an uneasy alliance with an amnesiac stranger (Rhys Meyers) who believes an ancient sword binds their two fates, Akemi must unleash war against the other half of the syndicate who wants her dead.
Destructoid

Kunio-kun 35th anniversary game trailer teases ancient Japan setting

Arc System Works has dropped a teaser trailer for its previously hinted new entry in the legendary Kunio-kun franchise. While details are incredibly thin on the ground, Kunio-kun no Sangokushi dayo: Zeiin Shuugou! is in development at APlus Games. No platforms nor a release date were announced for the new title, which is being released to celebrate 35 years of the Kunio-kun franchise.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yakuza#Lost Judgement#Xbox One
Siliconera

Monster Hunter Rise Magnamalo Figure Sculpted by Keita Okada

Capcom will release a Monster Hunter Rise Magnamalo figure as part of its lineup of Tokyo Game Show 2021 merchandise. Additionally, this figure has been sculpted by Keita Okada. Pre-orders for the figure are currently open, with its scheduled release slated for January 27, 2022. The figure will cost 16,500 yen, or roughly $149. International shipping is not available for this item.
International Business Times

Who Could Replace Suga As Japan's Prime Minister?

Japan's vaccine tsar and a low-key moderate are among the possible replacements for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who said Friday he will not run in his ruling party's leadership vote. Only one Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) member has so far announced their candidacy for September 29 vote, with the winner...
POLITICS
My Nintendo News

Japan: Latest Famitsu most wanted games chart

If you’ve been wondering which games are the most wished for in Japan at the moment then look no further than Weekly Famitsu’s most wanted charts. These charts cover games across multiple platforms and the votes for the latest charts were cast by Japanese users between 19th August, 2021 and 25th August, 2021. The most wanted game remains the latest game in the Tales of series which is Tales of Arise which is heading to PlayStation and Xbox consoles in the west on Friday. The next title should come as no surprise as it’s the long-awaited next instalment in Shin Megami Tensei series, Shin Megami Tensei V, which is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch and coming in November here in the west.
etftrends.com

It Could Be Japan’s Time to Shine

Coronavirus vaccinations are finally taking off in Japan as the world’s third-largest economy looks to play catch-up with the U.S. on that metric. That could be a plus for the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEArca: DXJ). The currency hedged exchange traded fund is up 10.46% year-to-date. That’s mostly in line with the MSCI EAFE Index, but it’s well off the pace set by the S&P 500.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
Interesting Engineering

Japan's Engineering Solutions for Future Tsunami Events

Japan's location on the ring of fire (a geologically riotous area of the world) means it has been subject to a long history of volcanism, earthquakes, and, therefore, tsunamis. Because of the frequency of these events, and its long history has to deal with them, Japan has had to find innovative and imaginative ways to cope.
shortlist.com

The future of the PS5 is set to be revealed soon

If you are one of the VERY lucky ones to have a PlayStation 5 then you will already know that it is one of the most advanced gaming system ever made. But Sony isn't content with keeping things as they are - we've already had one significant PS5 update - and hopes to show off a brand-new wave of games that will push the console to its limits.
psu.com

Future Call Of Duty Games Could Implement FOV Sliders On Consoles

The Call of Duty franchise could implement a FOV (Field of View) slider on consoles, developer Sledgehammer Games has indicated. Fans have been requested this feature for a while now, but Adam Iscove, Sledgehammer’s Senior Development Director, seemingly teased its inclusion yesterday following Call of Duty: Vanguard’s multiplayer blowout. The...
TrustedReviews

5G, Games Pass and GeForce Now are the future of gaming

OPINION: There’s been a lot of talk about the future of gaming in the last year, with every company with skin in the game claiming to be “revolutionising” the industry. This includes mainstream players like Sony and Microsoft with the new PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, to more hardcore component makers like Nvidia with its RTX 30-series GPUs and AMD with its RX-5000 graphics cards.
attackofthefanboy.com

Fallout Worlds – What is it, How to Get it

Fallout 76 has recently been adding an immense number of new features and updates to the game, with the latest addition taking on the name of Fallout Worlds, now bringing new adventures, custom worlds for ‘Fallout 1st’ members, public worlds for everyone, and a host of new ‘C.A.M.P.’ building changes that will bring delight to every Fallout architect inspired mind.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Tales of Arise: How to Fast Travel

Tales of Arise features a beautiful open world, but players will understandably want to fast travel to areas they’ve already been before in order to cut down on backtracking. Tales of Arise’s world is pretty, but it’s also massive. Fast travel makes exploration and side questing much easier, and you thankfully unlock it pretty early. Here’s how to unlock fast travel in Tales of Arise.
Siliconera

New Melty Blood Type Lumina Gameplay Video Pits Akiha Against Arcueid

Type-Moon released new gameplay footage of Melty Blood Type Lumina, in which Akiha Tohno and Arcueid Brunestud duke it out. The two characters are both prominent heroines as well as each other’s rivals in the Tsukihime series. The three-and-a-half-minute-long video gives a glimpse at each character’s abilities, attacks, and combos.
dsogaming.com

Scarlet Nexus – A Retroactive PC Review

Don’t let Scarlet Nexus deceive you. While Bandai Namco’s June 2021 release may present itself as another run-of-the-mill JRPG, this game is quite eager to bend the rules of this genre. In fact, it tries so hard to pass as a third-person action game that I wondered if the developers were making some sort of subtle anti-JRPG statement.
heypoorplayer.com

Eastasiasoft Spooks Up Consoles With The Letter

As someone constantly drawn to the horror genre, I’m excited about this news. Eastasiasoft is working with Yangyang Mobile to bring us a horror story this December. It’s called The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel, and it’s inspired by Asian horror films. It’s slated to release digitally on all major consoles, including Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Series X|S.

Comments / 0

Community Policy