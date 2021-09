We still have a few months to go until the launch of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, but the game is now up for pre-order on the UK My Nintendo Store with bonuses. Fans will be supplied with not one, but two special items. Along with a steelbook, a figurine of Arceus will be provided. These bonus items are subject to availability while supplies last. If you already pre-ordered from the UK My Nintendo Store, your order will be automatically upgraded.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO