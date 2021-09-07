Breaking Ground celebrates Edwin’s Place grand opening with AAPCI

Breaking Ground celebrated the completion of Edwin’s Place, a new affordable housing development. Co-developed with the African American Planning Commission Inc. (AAPCI), the new residence brings 125 units of affordable and supportive housing to the Brownsville neighborhood in addition to a community space, new retail, and a landscaped courtyard. Breaking Ground and AAPCI celebrate the occasion with partners at New York State Homes & Community Renewal, New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance/Homeless Housing and Assistance Corporation, New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development, and Wells Fargo.