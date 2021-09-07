Company of the Month: Champion Elevator stepped up to the plate like a true champion during the COVID-19 Pandemic
New York, NY Champion Elevator president Donald Gelestino has heard the same phrase over his 35+ years in the elevator business, “Your business must have its ups and downs…” Like most people and companies when you combine that phrase with COVID you may create a roller coaster of emotion, decisions, and hardship, but Team Champion used this crisis as an opportunity.nyrej.com
