New York City, NY

Galaxy Development’s new McDonald’s location now open at shopping plaza on East Main St. in Canton

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanton, NY According to Webster, MA-based Galaxy Development, LLC, the brand new McDonald’s at its Price Chopper anchored shopping plaza on East Main St. is now open. McDonald’s also joins Monro Auto Service & Tire Center in the 36,257 s/f plaza. This McDonald’s reflects a modernistic style spread across 4,365 s/f and includes more than 87 seats, kiosk ordering, dual-lane drive-thru, patio for outdoor dining, and 36 parking spaces. It is the first McDonald’s to open on a new site in the New York-New England area in several years.

