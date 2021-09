3 Bedroom Rancher on over 3 Acres of Land with a 2 Car Attached and 2 Car Detached Garage!!!! Home has a Large Eat In Kitchen w/ a Breakfast Peninsula. There is a Formal Dining Room as well as a Formal Living Room. Either Space could also serve as an Office or Playroom. The Family Room has a Gas Wall Heater to have for Extra Back up Heat. This Room leads out to the Screened In Back Porch. The Primary Bedroom has an En Suite Bath. Outdoors there is also a Detached Storage Shed! The Attached Garage leads into the Mudroom/Laundry Room. Home has lots of Possibilities!!!

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA ・ 14 DAYS AGO