Question of the Month: How do you build an action-based ESG program? - by Dailey Tipton

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) has become a buzzword for many industries as we emerge from the pandemic and focus on companies’ impact on the community and the environment, but ESG is not a new term! When the first environmental regulations were passed in the 1970s, the realization emerged that we need to consider an organization’s impact on animals, people, soil, water, and air as a global society. It was not until recently that corporations began taking a firmer stance on the value of ESG; the pressure on corporate responsibility due to the pandemic, social unrest, and a focus on health and the environment have forced immediate action.