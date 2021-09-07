CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Vicky Losada exclusive interview: Swapping Barcelona for Manchester City - and why she really wanted De Bruyne's shirt number

By Tom Garry,
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVicky Losada didn’t think twice when choosing her shirt number at Manchester City - No 17, the same as Kevin De Bruyne. The star signing, who joins the English club less than two months after leading Barcelona to a ruthless 4-0 victory over Emma Hayes’ Chelsea in the Champions League final, made history over the weekend by scoring the first Women’s Super League goal to be screened live on network television.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Man City Receive Major Kevin De Bruyne Fitness Boost Ahead of Leicester City Clash

The 30-year-old is yet to start for the Premier League champions this season after picking up an ankle injury at the European Championships this summer. De Bruyne, who extended his stay at the Etihad Stadium till at least 2025 in April, registered 10 goals and 18 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions last term, as he picked up his second PFA Player's Player of the Year award in succession.
UEFA
Tribal Football

​Man City duo Foden, De Bruyne set for Leicester return

Manchester City have received a huge boost with the news that Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne are set to return to training. The Citizens are preparing for a key Premier League clash against Leicester City on Saturday, following the international break. Foden and De Bruyne have experienced a delayed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vicky Losada
Person
Emma Hayes
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
CityXtra

'He Can't Dribble', 'They're Better Defensively' - Kevin De Bruyne & Phil Foden Stunned By Man City Stars FIFA 22 Ratings

A series of fans of the Premier League champions expressed their disappointment at some of the official ratings given to a few players by EA Sports. It is largely perceived amongst the City sphere that the likes of John Stones, Ederson, Kevin De Bruyne and Ruben Dias deserved higher ratings, with supporters taking to social media to voice their frustrations.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Swapping Barcelona#English#The Champions League#Women#Everton#Belgian#Arsenal#Wsl#Sky Sports#Fa#European#Bar Arsenal#Spanish#German#French#Bayern Munich#Paris St Germain
SkySports

Ansu Fati handed Lionel Messi’s No 10 shirt at Barcelona

Ansu Fati has been handed Lionel Messi’s No 10 shirt at Barcelona after the Argentine left the Nou Camp for Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The 18-year-old, a product of the club's famed La Masia academy, has been out of action since November 2020 after suffering a ruptured meniscus in a win over Real Betis but will take over the iconic jersey upon his return after financial issues prevented Barca from handing Messi a new contract.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Zenden backs Luuk de Jong’s Barcelona move

Former Barcelona and Netherlands star Boudewijn Zenden has been talking up Luuk de Jong after his deadline-day move to the Camp Nou from Sevilla. The 31-year-old moves on a season-long loan with a purchase option after just 10 goals in 69 games during his two years with Sevilla. Zenden knows...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Super League
Place
Tokyo, JP
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
chatsports.com

New pics of Barcelona’s Champions League shirt emerge

New pictures of Barcelona’s Champions League home shirt for the 2021-22 season have been spotted ahead of the club’s opening group game against Bayern Munich. We’ve already seen a few pictures leaked but the latest photos show pretty much exactly what the new home kit will look like and have apparently been snapped in store.
UEFA
Yardbarker

New Man City Video Reveals Kevin de Bruyne Fitness Latest

The Belgian midfielder has been absent for Manchester City and Pep Guardiola since the opening weekend of the new Premier League season on August 15th, when the 30 year-old made a cameo appearance in a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham. Manchester City's star number 17 has been instrumental to all the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Lokomotiv Moscow un-retire the No.10 shirt for Tino Anjorin, seeing him as the next Kevin De Bruyne

However highly you might rate Tino Anjorin coming out of the Chelsea Academy, it’s safe to say that Ralf Rangnick rates him even higher. The former Red Bull football supremo and current Lokomotiv Moscow head of player development reportedly identified the 19-year-old as a key part of his new project at the Russian Premier League side, and launched a charm offensive that surely very few would’ve been able to resist, let alone someone as ambitious, promising, and in need of regular playing time as Anjorin.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy