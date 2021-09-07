CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HELLYEAH Guitarist TOM MAXWELL Launches BLACKGOATWEAR Lifestyle Company

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic that has gripped and enveloped the world for the past year-plus has actually birthed lots of creativity and allowed artists to further execute their unique visions in other spaces. The time in quarantine has not been for naught. It has fostered ideas and encouraged art. New lifestyle company Blackgoatwear is one such positive product of the pandemic.

