Olney, IL

OLNEY FIRE DEPARTMENT / 9-11 “NEVER FORGET” PROGRAM THIS SATURDAY

By Mark Weiler
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(OLNEY) The Olney Fire Department is inviting everyone to join it, surrounding area First Responders, the Olney VFW Post #4226, and Rolling Thunder members, for a special 9-11 Never Forget Program, coming up this Saturday morning at the Richland County Courthouse in Olney. In fact, the public is invited to line Main Street as the Fire Department will lead a procession from TrustBank to the Courthouse starting at 8:20 Saturday morning. A Flag Ceremony will then follow across from the Courthouse. It’s all to take time to remember and pay our respect to all those lost or effected by the fateful events on 9-11 twenty years ago.

