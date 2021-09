Build-A-Bear's range of Pokémon toys is growing at a scary pace these days, which perhaps makes it all the more fitting that a Ghost-type 'mon is headed to the lineup next. That's right, the ghostly Gengar (who battes real tough) has been revealed as the next Pokémon ready to join your collection. It's only available in the US for the time being, although that looks set to change, and it comes with the usual 5-in-1 sound chip:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO