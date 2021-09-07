Boxing Nutrition: Is there any traditional diet that is the healthiest?
Dr. Philip Goglia offers the latest installment of boxing nutrition by asking, “Is there any traditional diet that is the healthiest?”. Metabolic typing: Above and beyond the assessment of lifestyle and personal goals – health history and medical conditions- and likes and dislikes nutritionally – questions are asked regarding sleep patterns digestion energy levels cravings current eating patterns exercise regimen if any illness disease self and family.www.worldboxingnews.net
