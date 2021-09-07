TNET: Venables lauds Tigers' success against tempo offense

On Monday, defensive coordinator Brent Venables met the media. The primary takeaways are below. — On the defense's performance vs. Georgia after watching tape:. "We were really physical and played with good positioning and handled adjustments, tempo, management of the game. Played good team defense. Thought we played with good discipline. Those things were positive. Would like to be a little better on third down and create more disruption, but we gave up some of the disruption you get when you're aggressive or overly aggressive in your play-calling. First game of the year, we don't know exactly what we're going to get. And thought our guys managed the game plan from that standpoint.

