Amid all of the photos coming out of the Met Gala, there are a few notable looks you may have missed, including one both designed by and worn by Vera Wang. It's not surprising that Wang attended the event, especially since this year's theme was "America: A Lexicon of Fashion," and she is an American designer. On top of that, the 72-year-old also dressed two celebrity attendees. But it isn't just Wang's inclusion in the museum's new exhibit or her dresses for the attendees that are worth talking about. Wang also modeled one a daring design of her own at the event.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 HOURS AGO