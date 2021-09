Universal Credit claimants should work more hours to make up for the looming £20-a-week cut to their payments, a Cabinet minister says.Rejecting widespread criticism of the move – predicted to plunge half million more people into poverty – Thérèse Coffey pointed to “record numbers of vacancies”, as the UK emerges from the Covid pandemic.“I’m conscious that £20 a week is about two hours’ extra work every week,” the work and pensions secretary said.“We will be seeing what we can do to help people perhaps secure those extra hours, but ideally also to make sure they’re also in a place...

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO