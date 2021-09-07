CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mouthwatering Photos of the Best Foods You Missed at the Minnesota State Fair

By Kelly Cordes
WJON
WJON
 8 days ago
WJON

Find Extra Income In Central Minnesota With This Cool New App

The other day I was trying to think of ways to increase my income by working on the side. (I know...like playing music every weekend isn't enough right?) Hey...single Moms with house payments and kids know what I'm talking about. If you are really willing to work, there's a lot of Employers looking for you right now. Get ahead of the people that refuse to work, cause right now, you have choices.
CELL PHONES
WJON

Sun Country Brings Back In-Flight Service with Minnesota Brands

Minneapolis -- Sun Country Airlines is bringing back in-flight service with a lot of Minnesota flare. The company announced Tuesday a new in-flight menu that includes Caribou Coffee, Fulton Brewing, and Dot's Pretzels. Caribou Coffee is the official coffee of Sun Country Airlines with a $250,000 investment in equipment upgrades....
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Truly Amazing Airbnb in Minnesota That Has an Indoor Basketball Court

Say "Hello!" to the house you can rent nearby that basically screams "Minnesota!". Just throw on some buffalo plaid and check out these photos of this Airbnb near Brainerd, Minnesota that sits on 80 acres by a river, snowmobile trail, sleeps 16 people, AND has an indoor basketball court. Yes, the basketball court is IN the house.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Minnesota’s Pheasant Numbers Down Slightly in 2021

UNDATED -- As we approach the start of pheasant hunting season, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reporting the number of birds is down slightly this year. The DNR says their annual roadside wildlife survey shows 25% fewer birds than in 2020 however, the pheasant population remains on par with the 10-year average in all regions of the state.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Minnesota: 6th Most Polite State

42% of Rhode Island residents surveyed said they thing that peeps from their state are ruder than the rest of the country. Massachusetts was next at a close 40%. Funny that I just saw a 'Masshole' bumper sticker two days ago (and they're proud of it). On the other end...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

The Giant Carnival Is Back At Crossroads Center Starting Sept. 23

Remember the big carnival at Crossroads Center over the summer? It was a blast--and the rides are BACK!. If you're looking for your last taste of the carnival before the cold weather sets in, look no further than Crossroads Center. Gopher State Expositions, Inc. and Miller Concessions Inc. have teamed up for one last hoorah!
FACEBOOK
WJON

Parkers Prairie Brewery Wins Big at Great American Beer Festival

Thousand Lakes Brewing Company won Bronze for their Breakfast for Supper Oatmeal Stout. One of the largest annual competitions and celebrations of craft beer -- the Great American Beer Festival (GABF) -- was held last week in Denver, Colorado. Thousands of breweries from around the country submitted thousands more beers to be judged by a panel of 170 judges for a shot at a bronze, silver or gold medal. According to the Brewers Association, a total of 2,192 breweries from all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico submitted some 9,680 craft beer entries in 97 beer categories covering 175 different beer styles in 2021. The final awards ceremony was held Friday night, September 10, and several Minnesota breweries -- including a little, underrated brewery in Parkers Prairie -- won big.
DENVER, CO
WJON

Minnesota Drought Could Dampen Fall Colors

UNDATED -- Minnesota's drought conditions may mute some of the brilliant colors as the leaves change this fall. Jennifer Teegarden is a Cooperative Forest Management Outreach Specialist with the Department of Natural Resources. She says there is some conflicting research that on one hand suggests a drought can actually enhance the colors, but other research suggests severe drought like we're experiencing will make those colors duller...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Mille Lacs Fall Walleye Regulations Going Into Effect

GARRISON -- Minnesota anglers who fish Lake Mille Lacs will again be able to harvest one walleye per day this fall. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says catch-and-release regulations continue through Wednesday, but starting Thursday anglers will be able to keep one walleye between 21-23 inches or one over 28-inches.
GARRISON, MN
WJON

Family Friendly Fall Festival in Waite Park this October

Back Shed Brewing just opened a few weeks ago in Waite Park. People have been raving about the beer selection, and they keep adding more. There will be another one coming soon too. October 2nd there will be a Fall Festival at Back Shed Brewing. This is a family friendly...
WJON

St. Cloud Raising Cane’s To Open October 12th

ST. CLOUD --We now know an official opening date for the Raising Cane's. The popular chicken finger chain will open their St. Cloud location on October 12th. Raising Cane's Restaurant Leader Aleks Stauter says they are looking to hire around 100 employees for full and part-time positions. We're excited to...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

The Waite Park Library Is Having A Book Sale Today Only

The Waite Park Library, part of the Great River Regional Libraries, is having a book sale today, which is being put on by the Waite Park Friends of the Library. This is a great way to add to your book collection, and share your love of books with your children. Speaking of children, while your visiting today, bring along your toddlers. There will be a fun crafting event happening all day long. They are having their Apple Harvest Children's Take and Make. You can create a fun memory game with your kids, with shapes and colors and learn interesting facts about apples.
WAITE PARK, MN
WJON

Pumpkins are in Season Despite Drought

Pumpkins are in season after a dry summer. Despite the drought and disease, Brad Chmielewski of Stony Brook Farms says pumpkins are ready to be picked. I kind of like the smells of the pumpkins and the squash and the smell of fall with everything cooling down and the leaves falling and that kind of thing. But, we do get a lot of joy from bringing people out to our farm on our corn maze and pumpkin patch and stuff, for them to see what it's like on the farm and play around on the hay bales.
AGRICULTURE
WJON

Pantown Wins 2 Awards At U.S. Open Beer Championships

UNDATED -- Pantown Brewing in St. Cloud has won two awards at the 2021 U.S. Open Beer Championships. In the American-Style Black Ale category, their Black Flag IPA won a bronze medal, and in the Sour/Belgian Lambic category their Two sour won a Silver medal. Other central Minnesota breweries winning...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Huge Food Truck Festival Coming to St. Cloud October 9th

A massive food truck festival is taking over the Miller auto Plaza parking lot in St. Cloud on October 9th:. Ready to Indulge in some of the States best Food Truck Food?. We will have more than only Food Trucks! Lots of fun planned for this event. Buy fall decor items and crafts, Pumpkins, Produce, Carve your own pumpkin, Joust Inflatable, DJ, AXE Throwing and much more!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

[OPINION] Curious What Minnesota’s Favorite PBS Kids Show Is?

When I was a kid, I was more of a Disney Channel and Nick Jr. viewer. I didn't watch a whole lot of Arthur and Sesame Street, and I kind of feel like I missed out. But, if you loved all things PBS, you're not alone. Some of those shows, like Clifford The Big Red Dog, Teletubbies and The Magic School Bus have stood the test of time.
MINNESOTA STATE
