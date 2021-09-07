Mouthwatering Photos of the Best Foods You Missed at the Minnesota State Fair

Thousand Lakes Brewing Company won Bronze for their Breakfast for Supper Oatmeal Stout. One of the largest annual competitions and celebrations of craft beer -- the Great American Beer Festival (GABF) -- was held last week in Denver, Colorado. Thousands of breweries from around the country submitted thousands more beers to be judged by a panel of 170 judges for a shot at a bronze, silver or gold medal. According to the Brewers Association, a total of 2,192 breweries from all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico submitted some 9,680 craft beer entries in 97 beer categories covering 175 different beer styles in 2021. The final awards ceremony was held Friday night, September 10, and several Minnesota breweries -- including a little, underrated brewery in Parkers Prairie -- won big.
