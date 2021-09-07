CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hostels for Athletes to be built at SAI Academies: Thakur

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): National Sports Development Fund (NSDF) of Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports signed MoU with Coal India Limited in presence of Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur on Tuesday in New Delhi for the contribution of Rs 75 cr by CIL towards NSDF as part of CSR.

