Mortgage lenders will launch new deals with rates below 0.90% from Friday.Among the products, Nationwide Building Society is launching its lowest ever mortgage rate for new lending as the battle to attract borrowers continues.Britain’s biggest building society is offering a deal at 0.87% from Friday.The two-year fixed-rate product has a £1,499 fee and borrowers will need a 40% deposit.Depending on individual circumstances, some may find they are better off going for a higher rate with a lower fee.We always keep our rates under reviewHenry Jordan, Nationwide Building SocietyThe society is also making some rate reductions on first-time buyer deals.Henry Jordan,...

REAL ESTATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO