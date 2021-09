Donna J. Hancock, age 89, of Stryker, Ohio, passed away at 5:28 P.M. on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at the Laurels of Defiance, where she had been a resident. Donna retired from Bryan Custom Plastics and then worked at The Barn at Sauder Village for several years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Stryker. She was active in many areas of church life including Wednesday evening children’s group AWANA.