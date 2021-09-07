Mary N. Gambrell, 81, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Vancrest of Hicksville, where she was a resident. Mary was born May 3, 1940 in Wayne County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Buford and Thelma (Hollis) Gambrell. She attended Lifeline Connect Church, Hicksville. Mary enjoyed putting together jigsaw puzzles, listening to country music, and taking pictures. She was also a huge Elvis Presley fan, and loved animals of all types.