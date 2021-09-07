CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hicksville, OH

Mary N. Gambrell, 81

wbnowqct.com
 9 days ago

Mary N. Gambrell, 81, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Vancrest of Hicksville, where she was a resident. Mary was born May 3, 1940 in Wayne County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Buford and Thelma (Hollis) Gambrell. She attended Lifeline Connect Church, Hicksville. Mary enjoyed putting together jigsaw puzzles, listening to country music, and taking pictures. She was also a huge Elvis Presley fan, and loved animals of all types.

wbnowqct.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Obituaries
State
Tennessee State
City
Lebanon, OH
City
Wayne, OH
City
Walbridge, OH
State
Missouri State
City
Rogers, OH
City
Hicksville, OH
City
Toledo, OH
City
Perrysburg, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Stony Ridge, OH
City
Buford, OH
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Henry
Person
James
Person
John Wayne

Comments / 0

Community Policy