TUKWILA, Wash. — The Seattle Sounders returned to training at Starfire on Wednesday ahead of their weekend matchup against Minnesota United. It was still a bit of a skeleton crew, however, with a substantial number of their starters still away on international duty. Head coach Brian Schmetzer said he will be an interested observer in the remaining matches his players feature in, as that will play a large role in who might be available Saturday afternoon.

MLS ・ 6 DAYS AGO