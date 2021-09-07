Diana J. Stairhime-Kosier, 77, of Kunkle, OH and formerly of Hicksville, OH went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan. She was born on October 9, 1943 in Hicksville to Randall W. and Leitha B. (Ruppert) Cottrell. Diana attended Hicksville High School. On September 24, 1960 she married Rodney L. Stairhime in Hicksville and he preceded her in death on June 19, 1999. On October 12, 2002 she married Marshal W. “Bill” Kosier Jr. in Bryan and he survives.