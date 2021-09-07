Wyatt William “Bill” Posey Jr., 85, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, Ohio. Wyatt was born September 11, 1935, in Defiance County, Ohio, to Clara and Wyatt William Posey, Sr. He married Phyllis Royer in 1963 in Darke County, Ohio, and she preceded him in death. Wyatt lived in Evansport and Bryan until moving to Hicksville in 1967. He worked as an engineering draftsman and clerk for ARO Corporation for many years and later worked at Sims Cabs until his retirement. Wyatt is a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Hicksville, Ohio. He enjoyed genealogy, discovering one of his ancestors fought in the Revolutionary War, he was also a member of the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution. Wyatt enjoyed fishing, genealogy, and spending time with his family.