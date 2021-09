In Toledo…a car crashes into a drawbridge…while it’s being raised…killing an 8-year-old girl…all this, early Saturday on the Craig Memorial Bridge, spanning the Maumee River. Officials tell reporters the vehicle was heading west on the span…when the car crashed through the drawbridge’s lowered warning gates and then hit the west half of the drawbridge…while it was in motion. The child, identified as Kyla Brown, was riding in the back seat. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The 37-year-old driver was taken to St. Vincent’s. No word on that person’s condition. Police are investigating. The bridge remained closed to all traffic for nearly six hours.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO