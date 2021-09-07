CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia unveils new kamikaze drone armada

albuquerqueexpress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis will be a silent armada with bombs on board capable of sinking the latest military ships. The Kalashnikov Concern presented new small sized drones with bombs on board during the 'Army 2021' military exhibition outside Moscow in late August 2021. It's the latest modification of the 2019 'KUB' project...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

realcleardefense.com

Why Russia’s Massive Poseidon Nuclear Torpedo Is So Terrifying

Poseidon is massive — and basing the torpedo on the ocean floor could make it impossible to stop. The Russian Navy’s fearsome Poseidon torpedo is not only nuclear-armed, but it is also nuclear-powered. And it is massive — estimated at around 7 feet in diameter and around 100 tons, the torpedo foregoes a conventional high-explosive warhead in favor of a nuclear payload. By comparison, one of the United States Navy’s standard heavy-weight torpedos, the Mark 48, is a paltry 21 inches in diameter and about 3,500 pounds.
MILITARY
dallassun.com

Russia to unveil the longest range sniper rifle in the world

The weapon will be able to hit targets up to 7 km away and is poised to change the whole sniper rifle market. Lobaev Arms corporation revealed in late August 2021 that it had completed the development of the first version of the DXL-5 sniper rifle - the longest shooting rifle in the world that will be able to hit targets up to seven kilometres away.
MILITARY
International Business Times

Is Russia Planning To Go To War? Putin Green Lights Production Of New Nuclear Submarines

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin announced new orders on Monday for more nuclear submarines to join a new, more modern Russian fleet. Speaking on a video call, Putin greenlighted the production of new sophisticated weapon systems for the Russian Navy, including two nuclear submarines armed with intercontinental ballistic missiles, two diesel-powered submarines and a pair of corvettes. The ships would be stationed at shipyards in Severodvinsk, St. Petersburg and Komsomolsk-on-Amur, a Siberian port city in Far East Russia.
MILITARY
#Armada#Kamikaze#Drone Strikes#The Army 2021#Kub#Kalashnikov Group#The Zala Group#The Kalashnikov Concern#Armenian#Russian#Hmeimim
atlanticcitynews.net

Which countries produce Russian weapons

Russia produces all types of weapons, ranging from knives to nuclear submarines, but little do people know that thousands are manufactured outside of the country. For decades, Russia not only sold weapons, but also created military facilities around the world to produce hi-tech armament for its clients. Sometimes, the country sells licenses with whole technical documentation on military gear to make its foreign partner capable of producing Russian weapons on its own.
MILITARY
raleighnews.net

2 sniper rifles Vladimir Putin's guards use

These high-precision weapon systems became an essential part of covert operations around the globe, but also serve to protect top rank officials, including Russia's president. Russian Special Forces guarding the president of the Russian Federation have access to all the latest and most advanced weapons on the military market. There...
MILITARY
Syria
Europe
New York Post

Russian strongman Putin weeps over friend’s coffin

A grief-stricken Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown a rare public display of emotion as he wept over the coffin of his close friend. The Russian strongman attended the funeral of his pal and Emergency Situations Minister Yevgeny Zinichev in Moscow on Friday. Zinichev, 55, died Wednesday while trying to...
EUROPE
Washington Examiner

Russian elections expose Putin's fears

Russia’s stage-managed parliamentary (Duma) and regional elections on Sept. 17-19 demonstrate that the Kremlin views democracy and decentralization as a threat to the survival of the Putin regime. The Kremlin has applied repressive measures, including banning independent candidates, blocking websites, outlawing civic initiatives, and prohibiting public rallies. These steps indicate...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thedrive

Mystery Flying Wing Aircraft Photographed Over The Philippines

The aircraft resembles the one seen in an image taken in California a year ago that is thought to be of the elusive RQ-180 stealth spy aircraft. The Philippines sits between the South China Sea and the Philippine Sea, two contentious and highly surveilled bodies of water that regularly see large amounts of military activity, especially Chinese and American. All types of military aircraft constantly frequent the skies above both seas, from bombers to drones, but on September 2nd, at around 6:15 AM local time, landscape photographer Michael Fugnit captured something very unique in his lens—what appears to be a stealthy flying wing aircraft with a diamond-shaped fuselage and slender wings, a centralized exhaust, potentially featuring twin engines, and a ventral fuselage bulge.
MILITARY
New York Post

Russia holds war games with Belarus as Ukrainian leader warns of all-out war

Russia and former Soviet ally Belarus have launched the “hot phase” of a 3-month-long military exercise involving 200,000 troops — as Ukraine’s president said all-out war with the northern neighbor was possible. The Russian Defense Ministry released video of warships and tanks opening fire and fighter jets taking off. It...
POLITICS
marketresearchtelecast.com

VIDEO: Russian airborne troops carry out a night landing for the first time using infrared devices

The Russian Defense Ministry published this Saturday a video with “unique” images in which it is seen how a unit of airborne troops, coming from the Russian province of Pskov, carried out for the first time in its history a night landing using infrared radiation devices. . The operation was carried out within the framework of the joint military exercises of Russia and Belarus Západ-2021.
MILITARY
New York Post

Pope Francis mistakenly quotes Putin while ripping West’s involvement in Afghanistan

Pope Francis on Wednesday ripped the West’s 20-year involvement in Afghanistan — and mistakenly quoted Russian President Vladimir Putin in the process. The 84-year-old pontiff was asked during a radio interview aired in Spain Wednesday about his thoughts on this week’s withdrawal of troops by the US and its allies, ending America’s longest war.
RELIGION
New York Post

Trump warns Taliban-seized US weapons will be given to China, Russia

Former President Donald Trump is warning that the massive stockpile of US weapons abandoned by the Biden administration in Afghanistan and seized by the Taliban will likely end up in the hands of Russia and China to be reverse-engineered — blasting the withdrawal as “the most embarrassing event in the history of our country.”
FOREIGN POLICY
The US Sun

US warns Russia B-2 bombers are ‘on Moscow’s doorstep’ with pics of jets training to ‘mitigate threats’

THE United States has issued a reminder to Russia that it has B-2 bombers “on Moscow’s doorstep” with a picture of jets training in the region to “mitigate threats.”. The US Mission to Nato posted a picture to Twitter that showed a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber flying alongside F-15s from the US Air Force and Eurofighter Typhoons from the Royal Air Force.
MILITARY

