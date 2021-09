BARCO — The Camden County High School Lady Bruins volleyball team defeated the Currituck County High School Lady Knights in three sets Tuesday night at Currituck County High School. The set scores were 25-16, 25-19, 25-20. The Bruins played well all night, getting out to early leads in all three sets, and were able to maintain their lead, leading to their victory. The Knights were not an easy opponent however, and seemed to get better each set as the match went on.

