No protesters outside UNHCR Delhi office, issues resolved

albuquerqueexpress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Concerned authorities on Tuesday informed the Delhi High Court that now there are no Afghan nationals protesting outside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office now. Appearing for the Delhi Government and police, advocate Satyakam told the court that the issues have...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

US News and World Report

Indian Farmers Stage Protest Outside Delhi Against Farm Laws

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Thousands of Indian farmers gathered at a grain market outside New Delhi on Tuesday in protest against new agricultural laws they say threaten their livelihoods, condemning "brutal" actions by police during similar demonstrations last week. "A large number of farmers are attending the meeting to ask the...
AGRICULTURE
dallassun.com

Russia calls for common efforts to resolve issues of Afghan

Moscow [Russia], September 12 (ANI): Russia has urged collective efforts to address the issue of Afghan refugees. Speaking at a joint press conference after meeting with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed Al Thani, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted a common concern over the influx of refugees from the Central Asian country, Sputnik reported.
POLITICS
charlottestar.com

Afghans to protest outside UN office in Geneva against Taliban

Geneva [Switzerland], September 10 (ANI): Afghans will organise a protest outside the UN office in Geneva on International Day of Peace on September 21 against "illegal takeover of Afghanistan" and "persecution of religious and ethnic minorities" by the Taliban regime, a rights activist said. Afghan human rights activist in France...
PROTESTS
dallassun.com

New book seeks to bridge gap between citizens, police

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): There is a gap between citizens and police due to an apparent lack of knowledge of how police functions and a new book 'Capital Cops' seeks to address it, specifically in the context of Delhi Police. According to author Suvashis Choudhary, who recently retired...
ENTERTAINMENT
buckrail.com

Victor Mayor issues statement following anti-mask protest outside his home

VICTOR, Idaho. — Victor Mayor Will Frohlich issued a statement following an anti-mask protest in his neighborhood on Friday, Sept. 3. A group of protestors marched from downtown Victor into the Mountain Shadows subdivision to protest in front of the Mayor’s residence. According to the press release issued by the...
VICTOR, ID
albuquerqueexpress.com

'UN resolution 2593 brought to prevent terror groups'

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): India has reiterated its concerns on developments in Afghanistan and its impact on security amid fears that Afghan soil may be used by Pakistan based terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), against India. During India's UNSC presidency last month, a UN Security...
AFGHANISTAN
albuquerqueexpress.com

At UNHRC, India rejects OIC remarks on Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): India has slammed Pakistan and OIC at the Human Rights Council for making references to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. India exercised its right of reply and said it has become a habit for Pakistan to misuse the platforms provided by the Council to propagate its malicious propaganda.
INDIA
The Independent

Photo of Afghan woman standing in front of Taliban gun goes viral

A dramatic photo showing a Taliban fighter pointing his gun at a woman at a female-led protest in Afghanistan has gone viral on social media.The woman, who is seen carrying just a bottle of water, stands her ground, unfazed, in front of the Taliban fighter. Many other protestors can be seen holding placards behind her.Several social media users praised the courage shown by the woman in the face of a direct, physical threat.Many said the photo encapsulates the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan, where women and other gender minorities stand to fare the worst under a regime that has a...
ADVOCACY
albuquerqueexpress.com

JGU signs MOU with International Committee of Red Cross

Sonipat (Haryana), September 15 (ANI/OP Jindal University): OP Jindal Global University announces a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Regional Delegation in New Delhi to build awareness and develop new academic programmes in Humanitarian Action and International Humanitarian Law (IHL). This MoU will...
ADVOCACY
houstonmirror.com

BJP leader puts allegation of corruption against Maha min

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Monday alleged that Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Hasan Mushrif and his family members are involved in money laundering and have stakes in shell companies. Mushrif, a senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader holds the portfolio of the...
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Kosovo War Crimes Court Starts First Case In The Hague

PRISTINA -- The first case at a special court investigating alleged atrocities by ethnic Albanian separatists during the 1998-99 Kosovo War kicks off in the Netherlands on September 15. Salih Mustafa, a commander in the Kosovo Liberation Army (UCK), faces charges of murder, torture, cruel treatment, and arbitrary detention allegedly...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Indian democracy is not a choice, it is way of life

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that Indian democracy is not just a choice made in 1947, but a way of life. Speaking on International Day of Democracy at the international webinar ''Independent India@75: Democratic Traditions'' conducted by Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Jaishankar said, "It is appropriate that the International Day of Democracy is commemorated with particular enthusiasm in the world's largest and most energetic democracy. After all, for India, democracy was not just a choice we made in 1947, but a way of life well before that. Few societies can compare with the pluralism that has been our historical characteristic."India has a long tradition of representative government. About 2,500 years ago, the Lichchhavi Republics had developed a consultative and democratic process of governance. Similarly, village panchayats with delegates gathering for a type of local grand assembly was an established custom in the 10th century Chola era, he said.
SOCIETY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Charitnation helps more than 25000 families of migrant

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI/SRV Media): India was put in lockdown to halt the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. People were told to stay indoors, but for many migrant workers and daily-wage earners this was not an option, they could not afford to stay indoors even for a day.
CHARITIES
albuquerqueexpress.com

Film on Afghan rescue crisis announced

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): A film based on real incidents of the Afghan rescue crisis titled 'Garud' was announced on Wednesday. The upcoming John Abraham starrer 'Attack' producer Ajay Kapoor has joined hands with Subhash Kale for 'Garud', a film based on the Afghan rescue crisis. Other details related to the director and cast are yet to be announced.
MOVIES
albuquerqueexpress.com

Rajnath Singh addresses in 'Indo-US Economic Summit'

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that Indo-US cooperation will go a long way to restore normalcy and further boost economic dynamism. His remarks came while he was addressing the 'Indo-US Economic Summit' via video conferencing today organised by the Indo-American Chamber...
INDIA
Popculture

Actress Arrested, Allegedly Tortured Housekeeper

Actress Semon Hasan Eka, who stars in films produced in Bangladesh, was arrested for allegedly torturing her housekeeper at her home in Dhaka, the country's capital city, in late July. On Aug. 22, Eka was released on bail. The performer is also facing drug possession charges because police claimed they found illegal drugs when they arrived at Eka's apartment.
CELEBRITIES

