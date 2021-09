When Mastodon called on their great friend Nick John at the tail-end of summer 2018, they knew they would be doing so for the final time. News that the long serving manager – often referred to as the “fifth member” of the band – was nearing the end of his brave battle with pancreatic cancer had cut deep, and the four boarded flights to Los Angeles braced for an agonising goodbye. As the door opened into Nick’s house, however, a space littered with the apparatus of home hospice care, its atmosphere of soul-shrivelling powerlessness, whispered resignation and gut-lurching dread stained itself onto the band’s collective memory.

MUSIC ・ 32 MINUTES AGO