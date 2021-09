Teachers shouldn’t have to worry about whether their insurance provider is capable of paying their bills. Unfortunately, their current option isn’t. As the Review-Journal’s Rio Lacanlale reported last week, THT Health is out of money. Formerly known as the Teachers Health Trust, it’s what the district’s 18,000 teachers and families depend on for health insurance. The Clark County Education Association oversees the health trust, which provides coverage to 34,000 people. Or at least, it’s supposed to.

CLARK COUNTY, NV ・ 13 DAYS AGO