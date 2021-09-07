CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Jay Ambrose: Abortion rises as major election issue

By Jay Ambrose, Tribune News Service
Marietta Daily Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter President Joe Biden’s tragic spectacle of administrative incompetence, pundits said Afghanistan was going to be the chief issue in the midterm elections. Then the Supreme Court showed up as justices refused to halt a Texas legal maneuver that could stop abortions in the state and later elsewhere despite Roe v. Wade permission. Progressive punishment awaits.

