Financials: As of this writing (7:00am) Dec. Bonds are 1 lower at 162”18 and down 1’02 for the week. The 10 year Notes are down 2.5 overnight at 133’05.5 down 17 for the week and the 5 Year Note down 2 at123’17, down 8 for the week. Yields are somewhat higher with 2 Year at 0.22%, 5 Year at 0.80%, 10 Year at 1.33%, and the 30 Year at 1.93%. The ECB met this morning at left key interest rates unchanged. They did note that their asset purchasing program will be at a moderately slower pace (tapering?) and that inflation will moderately exceed expectations but this will be transitory. I suspect that at this months” FOMC the Fed will give a more concrete idea of when the Fed will start their “tapering” of Bond and other securities purchases. Support remains at 161’08 and resistance at 164’15 for Dec. Bonds.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO