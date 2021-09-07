CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Animator Ezra Pailer Brings his Unique Vision to Promote the Upcoming CFF

By Chesapeake Film Festival
chestertownspy.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnimator Ezra Pailer, an Eldersburg, Maryland artist is lending his considerable talents and enthusiasm to a greater awareness of the Chesapeake Bay by creating an original animation for the 2021 Chesapeake Film Festival (CFF) that will air on MPT, in theaters and on social media as part of our branding campaign. He’s so happy to be working on this project because the Chesapeake Bay is worth protecting. “I like the Chesapeake Bay and I love the direction the Chesapeake Film Festival is going with its films,” says Pailer, who is a 2019 graduate of the University of Maryland at Baltimore County and works as an animator at Early Light Media in Baltimore. At Early Light, he collaborates on commercial storytelling projects including documentaries.

