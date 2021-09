Joe Root has confirmed Jos Buttler will return to the XI as wicketkeeper and vice-captain for the final Test against India, as England look to square the five-match series on Friday.Buttler missed the 157-run defeat at the Kia Oval for the birth of his second child, a result which gave India an insurmountable 2-1 lead. Jonny Bairstow took the gloves for the fourth Test and is to drop out for Buttler for the fifth which begins at Emirates Old Trafford on Friday.Root defended the immediate reselection of the 31-year-old on the grounds of merit and broader worth as a senior...

SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO