Commentary: Delta surge is hitting NC hospitals hard. I saw it as an ER heart patient

RALEIGH, N.C. – The latest COVID-19 surge is hitting hospitals hard, with filled ICUs and emergency rooms. I saw some of it up close two weeks ago — as a heart patient. During a workout, I was breathing way too hard and feeling woozy. I cut the workout short and seemed to settle, but as I left the gym it happened again on the way to my car, then walking into my home, treading up the stairs, and so on.