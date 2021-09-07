CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhatsApp working on a bunch of improvement including ‘Last Seen’, Chat bubbles and more

Cover picture for the articleWhatsApp continues to enhance its app by bringing in new features and enhancing existing ones that make chatting fun and the overall feel of the chatting app a lot more fun. Reports indicate that WhatsApp is working on making the ‘Last Seen’ feature more controllable to the point that now you can define who can see your last status. This feature will enable you to ensure that you can bifurcate those whom you trust with your status and those whom you would rather want to avoid to a certain degree.

