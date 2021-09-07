WhatsApp working on a bunch of improvement including ‘Last Seen’, Chat bubbles and more

WhatsApp has just announced that it will be making some welcome improvents to its app's privacy policy, to include even more privacy-focused customization options. For a long time already, users of the messaging platform have had the option to turn off their "Last Seen" status for "Everyone," "Nobody," or only "My Contacts." This has certainly made the lives of many users easier, particularly those of us who like to take our sweet time reading and answering texts (without the person on the other end feeling all sorts of hurt or ignored).

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO