Crown Trick is now available with Xbox Game Pass

By Heidi Nicholas
trueachievements.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're looking for your next roguelike RPG, you might want to give Crown Trick a try — especially as it joins Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass for PC today. Crown Trick takes place in the Nightmare Realm, and tasks you with mastering the elements in order to fight your way through the labyrinth. From the sound of things, Crown Trick will try its hardest to defeat you — the levels are procedurally-generated so each run is different, and to ensure you don't try and sneak your way through, you'll be locked inside each dungeon room so that you have to face the creatures inside it. Every so often, you'll also run into elite boss monsters armed with rare skills called Familiars. Combat is turn-based and "moves as you move," so you'll at least have as long as you need to decide how to manage things.

