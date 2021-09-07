England's preparations for Rugby World Cup dealt blow after Emily Scarratt has surgery on broken leg
England’s preparations for next year’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand have been dealt a major blow after vice-captain Emily Scarratt underwent surgery for a broken leg. Scarratt, who was crowned the world player of the year in 2019 and is regarded as one of the best outside centres in the female game, sustained the injury while in action for Loughborough during the side’s Premier 15s season opener against Harlequins last Sunday.www.telegraph.co.uk
