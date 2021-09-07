Dog Park Fashion – What To Wear To The Dog Park!

The key to a day at the dog park is comfort, since your goal at the park is to let your dog have some fun. Nothing clingy, tight, or unpredictable. Keep it simple but not sloppy. Know what you feel good in but look great in. Sweat pants are cozy but if it brings out the worse in your lower half, opt for the perfect jeans. We all own that one pair of perfect jeans. It’s easy to move in and doesn’t fall off your hips when you do. It is the “self sufficient jeans”. They don’t need assistance staying up. A loose fitting jean is perfect, especially on warmer days. For women, pants will always be the most complicated part of fashion due to the fact that everyone is shaped differently. Skinny jeans are for skinny people. Regular people should wear wider, looser pants. Figure out what molds well with your shape and stick with it. For the dog days of summer, Capri’s are great. For the ultimate comfort try a light khaki Capri. Gap is the reigning King of khaki Capri’s. For those with knock out legs, shorts will always be cooler but there is a height limit, Daisy Dukes can’t go everywhere. As for shoes, sneakers will always be the most comfortable, but flats are a close second. No heels! Flip flops are a summer fave but they have to be beyond cute to make up for that awful noise. Sometimes they just don’t belong outside.