Polanco goes 4 for 5, homers as Twins beat Indians 5-2

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND (AP) — Jorge Polanco hit a solo homer and doubled three times, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Cleveland Indians 5-2. Polanco connected for his 27th homer in the third. He doubled in the first, fifth and seventh, and then struck out in the ninth. Franmil Reyes connected to give the Indians at least one homer in a franchise-record 20 straight games. The team’s previous single-season record was set in May 2000. The series continues at 5:10 p.m. tonight on 950 KWAT.

